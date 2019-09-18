Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Visit NYC Marriage Bureau: Details

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney either are A) married or B) getting married very soon!

The couple was spotted at the New York City marriage bureau on Monday morning between 10 a.m. and noon local time. A source who was present at the courthouse that day tells ET that Lawrence’s “team” entered first and asked where the VIP entrance was, but they were told there wasn't such a thing and that everyone has to enter through security. However, once inside, arrangements can be made to wait in an office.

According to the source, the couple had to wait “for quite a while” in the main waiting area, but they went unnoticed. It is unknown whether they simply obtained a marriage license or whether they actually got married at the courthouse as both services are provided there.

For the marriage license, both partners need to be present. Once you have the license, you must wait 24 hours to wed and you must wed within 60 days within the state of New York. It is worth noting that couples who are unable to wait 24 hours may request an exception from a judge to be able to wed the same day, which is what Justin and Hailey Bieber did last fall. For an actual legal marriage, you must have a witness and be in front of the judge.

Back in June, Lawrence spoke about marriage on the NAKED With Catt Sadler podcast, implying that she wasn’t having a courthouse wedding.

“I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m too lazy to be neurotic. I, like, saw a dress I liked, I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, I was like, ‘Cool. We’ve got the venue.’”

That same month, Lawrence spoke with ET at the premiere of her film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, about why Maroney is “The One.”

“He’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life, so it was a very easy, easy decision,” she said of her engagement.

For more from Lawrence, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Jennifer Lawrence Said Goodbye to 'X-Men': Inside Her Last Day on Set (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her One Bridezilla Moment During Wedding Planning That Left Her in Tears

Jennifer Lawrence Has a Big Laugh With Ex Nicholas Hoult at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

Related Gallery