Jennifer Lawrence's days of being painted blue are behind her -- and ET is exclusively debuting a behind-the-scenes look at the moment she wrapped filming on her final X-Men movie.

Having portrayed Raven and her mutant other half, Mystique, in four X-films, Lawrence's journey came to an end with Dark Phoenix. And after eight years of intermittently being painted blue -- the body paint being one reason Lawrence has long cited for wanting to depart the franchise -- it is only fitting her last day on set was in full Mystique makeup.

"It was bittersweet to wrap Jennifer," writer-director Simon Kinberg explains in the clip. "When an actor gets to a place where they feel like, 'I've done everything I could with this character,' as an artist and as a writer and as somebody who's her friend, I felt like, 'I understand that.'"

Co-stars Sophie Turner, Nicholas Hoult and Alexandra Shipp are seen applauding Lawrence as she's wrapped, while Michael Fassbender shared that the entire cast went to dinner together to celebrate her. "We've all become very close and there's always been a great sort of family vibe on X-Men," he says. "It was quite poignant moment when we all had dinner together and said farewell."

As for how she'll personally remember her time in the X-Men universe, Lawrence says, "I feel like I'll probably figure out what Raven means to me in a few years when I'm, like, looking back."

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is available digitally now and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 17.

