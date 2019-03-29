Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a very understanding relationship.

The 23-year-old actress is engaged to the Jonas Brother in real life, but onscreen, her X-Men: Dark Phoenixcharacter, Jean Grey, is dating Tye Sheridan's Scott Summers, aka Cyclops.

"I mean, we're in love," Turner joked to ET's Leanne Aguilera on Friday, when asked how she and Sheridan connected off-screen.

"I'm in love with Soph," Sheridan hilariously interjected during the pair's interview at WonderCon 2019 in Anaheim, California.

"And I'm completely in love with him," Turner deadpanned before a huge smile broke through her face. "[Joe] knows, he's fine with it."

In all honesty, Turner and Sheridan couldn't have gotten along better on set.

"We're like, such good friends, and I've always said to Tye, he's my best onscreen boyfriend I've ever had," the actress raved. "And it's just so nice to have such a wonderful relationship with someone that you're sharing such intimate scenes with. It's really important to have that connection."

The co-stars bonded with their Dark Phoenix cast over dinner, drinks and game nights.

"I liked playing that game at your apartment," Turner told Sheridan, admitting that the cast got a little wilder while filming X-Men: Apocalypse. "What was that game that you got so stressed about? What game was that?"

"We were playing Settlers of Catan, with, like, 10 people who didn't know how to play. You ended up winning. You won!" he replied, causing Turner to break out in laughter.

"Oh yeah, I won! And Tye was so angry because we kept going outside and then he'd be like, 'Get back in here, you need to play the game!'" she recalled. "It was fun. We had good times."

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most powerful foe yet, when Turner's Jean Grey, aka Phoenix, spirals out of control. Sheridan confessed he was able to make off with a souvenir from set -- Cyclops' visor -- while Turner said she found herself obeying much harsher rules.

"I didn't steal anything, because I'm a good girl," she teased. "I tried to steal, like, the underwear that they would give me that's not even on camera, and they kept asking for it back. Every time I took it, they'd be like, 'Can we have that underwear back?' and I'd be like, 'Not even underwear?!'

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7. See more on the film in the video below.

