Engagement looks good on Jennifer Lawrence!

The 28-year-old actress stepped out to the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris, France, on Tuesday, marking her first public appearance since Cooke Maroney got down on one knee.

Lawrence wore a chic gray dress to the outing, accessorizing with a black belt, plaid heels and sunglasses.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

But her best accessory of all was the shiny sparkler she was rockin' on that finger...

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

A source told ET earlier this month that Lawrence and Maroney began dating last spring, and shared an instant connection right from the start.

"When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single, and just enjoying an evening out with friends," the source said. "Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families. Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together."

"Jennifer and Cooke's romance is a bit like a fairy tale," the source added. "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight."

