Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's famous friends were part of the couple's wedding!

Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and many more made their way to Belcourt Castle in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday to witness the Hunger Games star get married to her gallerist fiance.

Ahead of their nuptials, cameras caught J.Law's good pal, Stone, getting out of a car, wearing a velvet gray dress with a matching long overcoat and strappy heels. Her hair was swept into an elegant up-do that showed off her drop-pearl earrings. The bride-to-be has previously gushed about her friendship with the La La Land star, saying, "We're very supportive of each other."

Also attending the celebration was Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The Kardashian matriarch looked chic in a black body-hugging gown with silver beading on the top. Gable looked dapper in a black suit, walking next to his lady love.

A source told ET that on Friday, "Several celebrities, including Kris Jenner and Sienna Miller, departed on boats from the marina at Gurney’s Newport to attend the rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island."

The source added that many guests were staying at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, with the resort abuzz with wedding excitement. "Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event. Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It’s going to be such a fun party," the source said.

