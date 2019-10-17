Jennifer Lawrence to Marry Cooke Maroney: Inside Their Love Story

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are gearing up for their big day.

According to sources, the engaged couple is tying the knot at Belcourt Castle in Newport, Rhode Island this weekend. Before they say "I do," ET is taking a look back at their romance, which began in the summer of 2018.

How They Met:

Lawrence, 29, and Maroney, 34, were first spotted out in New York in June 2018. During their first public sighting, Lawrence and Maroney strolled around the city after leaving Sant Ambroeus, an Italian restaurant and coffee bar.

They both kept it casual for the first outing, with Lawrence sporting a white tee and black-and-white polka-dotted skirt and Maroney opting for a white shirt, khaki pants and blue Vans.

Maroney, an art gallery director, first met the actress through her friend, Laura Simpson, according to Page Six.

Their Courtship:

Shortly after their first sighting together, a source spotted the new couple enjoying a romantic dinner in New York City.

"They [were] super cuddly throughout dinner -- very affectionate and comfortable with each other," the source said of the date, which took place at Frenchette in downtown Manhattan. "She's really happy. She has nothing to hide."

"This seems like the real deal," the source added.

Just days later, Lawrence's new beau gave her a piggyback ride around Manhattan. The pair followed up the playful moment by walking arm in arm and sharing a sweet kiss later. Next came an August date in Paris, France, for which Lawrence donned a chic, light pink satin-and-lace mini dress.

Things continued to progress into September, when Lawrence brought Maroney to a screening of The Favourite, which starred her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult. Darren Aronofsky, whom Lawrence dated prior to Maroney, also attended the event.

During a June 2019 appearance on the Naked With Catt Sadler podcast, Lawrence shared how her public dates with Maroney helped her to get over some of her own anxieties.

"I met somebody, I fell in love and I started a new life in New York. It's not as private as I would love for it to be, but I have been doing things that I didn't actually think that I could," she said. "I used to have a stigma about, you know, going to restaurants, or I felt like I couldn't go to dive bars. There were just certain things, like, 'Oh, I can't do that.' And then the past year, I've just been doing all of that."

Around the same time, a source told ET that the pair was "head over heels in love" and had been "truly inseparable."

The Engagement:

Just eight months later in February 2019, ET learned that Maroney had popped the question to the Oscar winner after she was spotted with a new ring on that finger. Lawrence's engagement ring, which features an emerald-cut diamond on a thin gold band, was made by New York jeweler Alison Lou, a source told People.

ET spoke with the Hunger Games star and she revealed that it was "a very, very easy decision" to accept Maroney's proposal. "He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she gushed.

In May 2019, the pair celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party at the River Cafe in Brooklyn. A source told ET at the time that the affair was "pretty casual," adding that the couple rented out the restaurant for the four-hour-long bash.

ET's source added that Emma Stone was on hand for the party, which featured hors d'oeuvres, vegan options, Mandarin duck and buffet stations. The bride-to-be stunned in a long sleeve dress featuring a plunging neckline by bridal designer L. Wells, while Maroney looked dapper in a blue suit and gray tie.

While on Sadler's podcast following the party, Lawrence said that she "just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him."

"Cooke is the greatest human being I've ever met, he really is. And he gets better. I know that sounds really stupid, but he is the greatest person I've ever met. I feel very honored to be a Maroney," she said. "We wanted to commit fully, and he's my best friend."

The Wedding:

In June 2019, a source told ET that Lawrence and Maroney were hoping for a low-fuss affair for their big day.

"They are both very low-key and down to earth and want nothing more than to avoid a 'stuffy, pretentious' atmosphere," the source said, adding that Lawrence's famous pals, Amy Schumer and Emma Stone, will "definitely" attend the nuptials. "Their vision is traditional with a relaxed and casual ceremony, they mainly just want to share their love with friends and family and to express their happiness to those closest to them."

That same month, Lawrence told Sadler that she had already said yes to a wedding dress and a venue. "I like saw a dress I liked. I said, 'Oh, that's the dress,'" she said. "I saw a venue, and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.'"

Though the specific details of the ceremony are still under wraps, TMZ reports that the pair will tie the knot in Rhode Island this weekend. Sources told The Newport Buzz that Lawrence and Maroney will say "I do" at Belcourt Castle, which is the home of Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian. ET has learned that the Belcourt of Newport is closed this weekend for a private event.

The 56,000-square-foot mansion was designed in 1894 and features 60 rooms, according to Forbes.

About 150 people will be present for the nuptials, which will be put on with the guidance of celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed.

Guests will dine on fancy hors d'oeuvres followed by delicious entrees. They'll sip specialty cocktails and nosh on sweet treats for dessert, TMZ reports.

The Future:

After the wedding, Lawrence plans to legally change her name to reflect her newlywed status.

"I want to legally bind him to me forever and, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest," she said on Sadler's podcast. "You find your favorite person on the planet, you're like, 'You can't leave.' So, I wanted to take him up on that offer."

Once the name change is official, Lawrence and Maroney are already thinking about having kids.

"They both want children and have been discussing starting a family," a source told ET in June. "Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers."

