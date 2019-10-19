It's almost Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's special day!

A source tells ET that many of the guests attending the couple's wedding are staying at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island.

According to the source, "several celebrities, including Kris Jenner and Sienna Miller, departed on boats from the marina at Gurney’s Newport to attend the rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island," on Friday.

The source adds that the resort was abuzz with wedding excitement. "Guests were so excited to be running into each other ahead of the big event. Everyone seemed so excited about the wedding. It’s going to be such a fun party," the source notes.

On Friday night, Cameron Diaz, Adele, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie were spotted heading over to the private affair off the coast of Newport. The attendees appeared to be dressed down as they boarded the boat.

According to sources, the engaged couple is tying the knot at Belcourt Castle this weekend.

Lawrence, 29, and Maroney, 34, were first spotted out in New York in June 2018. Just eight months later in February 2019, ET learned that Maroney had popped the question to the Oscar winner after she was spotted with a new ring on that finger.

