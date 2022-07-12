Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney learned over the weekend that the early bird doesn't always get the worm.

A source tells ET that the actress and her husband were supposed to have a little breakfast date on Saturday in New York City, but, unfortunately, it didn't go as planned. Why?

"They showed up for breakfast at Cafe Cluny, but it was still closed," the source says. "They don't open until 10 a.m. and Jennifer and Cooke showed up at 9!"

Instead, the couple sauntered over to nearby La Bonbonniere, the cash-only joint known for its mimosas and brunch specials. According to the source, the couple was very relaxed about the whole thing and "they just seemed to be happy to be out!"

The source added that "they had their arms around each other" and "they were laughing and smiling." The source also said "they seemed really happy and relaxed."

Jackson Lee/TheImageDirect.com

Lawrence and Maroney, who tied the knot in October 2019, kept things casual, with the Hunger Games star wearing a white midriff-baring top under a red cardigan. She paired it with distressed denim jeans and sandals. Maroney opted for blue Old Skool Vans, blue khakis and a white T-shirt.

Lawrence welcomed her first child with Maroney earlier this year. Soon after, Lawrence spoke on the phone with Ellen DeGeneres on one of the talk show host's final episodes, where DeGeneres may have accidentally revealed the sex of Lawrence's newborn.

DeGeneres shared with her audience that she and Lawrence are neighbors, adding that she's loved seeing the actress and her baby together.

"By the way, I can hear you talking to him sometimes, and it's really cute," DeGeneres added, leading many viewers to believe that Lawrence's bundle of joy is a baby boy.

