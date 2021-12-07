Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to shy away from a joke or two during an interview and Monday night's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, was no exception.

While be interviewed on the late-night talk show, Colbert asked Lawrence how she spent her time during her nearly three-year break from Hollywood, when the 31-year-old actress — who is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney — shared her cheeky response.

"I just had a ton of sex," Lawrence replied, laughing while looking down at her pregnant belly, before assuring the laughing audience, "I'm joking."

What the Don't Look Up star actually ended up doing during her time away from the spotlight, was cook and clean a lot, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I cooked a little. I mean, the pandemic happened, then I cooked and I cleaned a lot," she shared.

With the actress joking that should we take up a career as a housekeeper if she ever decided to permanently step away from the spotlight.

"I think I would be a really good housekeeper," Lawrence said. "I mean I make a mess, but I am really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess," said Lawrence, noting she loves to clean her kitchen while listening to podcasts about murder."

In addition to all the cooking and cleaning she did during Hollywood hiatus, Lawrence told Colbert that taking a break allowed her to "become part of the world again."

"I've always found comfort in a schedule and doing something, you know, and being somewhere. And just kind of the comfort of being, you know, on set where the world is one thing and very organized," the Oscar winner explained. "You know, and there is not like people screaming, and I think coming out of Hunger Games and all of that, was nice. I took a break and nobody really cared, and it was quiet and I got to like, I don't know, kind of feel like I could become part of the world again without fanfare, literal fanfare."

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Lawrence at the New York premiere of her new Netflix film Sunday, where she shared how it felt to be back on the red carpet for the first time in years.

"I'm excited to be here with the whole cast," Lawrence shared with a smile. "I'm so excited for this movie and for people to see it."

As for what she's most excited for about motherhood, Lawrence said, "I don't know! I'm just going to have to find out."

Lawrence's rep first confirmed in early September that the actress is pregnant with her first child with husband. Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island.

Lawrence's new film, Don't Look Up, debuts on Netflix Dec. 10.

