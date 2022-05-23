Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Reveal the Sex of Jennifer Lawrence's Baby?

Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating her final shows with a host of her famous friends -- but did she accidentally spill the beans about pal Jennifer Lawrence's newborn baby?

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the longtime daytime host gave Lawrence a call at home, joking about how the Oscar winner once revealed that she used to sit on her toilet as a kid and pretend she was being interviewed on Ellen.

DeGeneres shared with her audience that she and Lawrence are neighbors, adding that she's loved seeing the actress and her newborn together -- Lawrence welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in April, according to multiple reports.

"By the way, I can hear you talking to him sometimes, and it's really cute," DeGeneres added, leading many viewers to believe that Lawrence's bundle of joy is a baby boy.

See the full clip below:

In November, Lawrence spoke with Vanity Fair and reflected on her instinctual efforts to keep her pregnancy journey private and her baby out of the spotlight.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’" she began to explain. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in February 2019, and wed in October of that year. In June 2019, Lawrence gushed to ET about her decision to marry the NYC art gallerist. "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence shared. "It was a very, very easy decision."

That same month, a source told ET that Maroney and Lawrence "both want children and have been discussing starting a family."

"Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited," the source added. "Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence Is on TikTok -- But Won't be Making Content

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence on Walking First Red Carpet in Years

Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Sport Matching Outfits

Related Gallery