Twinning is winning! Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney sported matching outfits while on a rare outing in New York City on Saturday.

The couple, who married at a star-studded wedding in 2019, were photographed walking arm in arm after lunch in SoHo. Lawrence, 30, paired a white cropped T-shirt with tan trousers and white sneakers. She accessorized with a small black bag and cool shades. Maroney, 36, also wore a white T-shirt and tan pants.

The pair's afternoon out is just one of a handful of times they've been photographed together since the coronavirus outbreak last year.

Though Lawrence has kept her own relationship pretty private, she couldn't help but freak out over another celeb's relationship news. The Hunger Games star's reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion went viral after she discovered the news on the B**ch Bible podcast.

"Breaking f**king news!" Lawrence exclaimed during her appearance. "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're on vacation with each other right now!"

