What do Sophia Bush, Jennifer Lawrence, and Blake Lively have in common? Aside from stellar acting careers and fabulous hair, the three women have all been spotted in a controversial summer shoe trend: the jelly sandal. Lawrence and Lively were both papped sporting jellies and sundresses while walking around New York City this summer. Meanwhile, Bush shared a picture of herself last week relaxing poolside with her green jellies in view titled "this picture is so Tumblr circa 2017." However, the shoe trend far outdates the invention of Tumblr.

Between low-rise jeans, halter tops, platform heels, and micro-mini skirts, it's safe to say that Y2K fashion has taken the world by storm in the last few years. Similarly, jelly shoes from the '90s and early 2000s have found their way back into our trend cycle. Though, the sandal has been around since the 1980s. Given that they were affordable, available in a rainbow of fun colors, and were often glitter-infused, jelly shoes were especially popular amongst kids and young teens. Many people have a love-hate relationship with the shoe, mostly for the blisters endured from rubbing against the jelly rubber. However, the breathability of the jelly sandal makes it a great option for summer and adds an endearing childlike nostalgia to any outfit.

If you're feeling influenced, there are plenty of options for trying out the trend from Prada and Gucci to Urban Outfitters and Sam Edelman. Some updates to the shoe include adding a platform, going for a slide silhouette, or including embellishments. There's also the classic fisherman style—JLaw loves them so much she bought them in two colors. To make your shopping easier, we've rounded up 10 jelly shoes in a variety of fun colors and styles for you to try out — starting at just $15.

Natalee Jelly Sandal Revolve Natalee Jelly Sandal The pistachio hue of these T-strap Coach sandals adds a fun pop of color to any outfit — plus, they're on sale! $95 $66 Buy Now

Prada Foam Rubber Sandals Prada Prada Foam Rubber Sandals Like a cross between jelly sandals and yellow rain boots, these chunky rubber platforms will add some major height and personality to your summer looks. $850 Buy Now

