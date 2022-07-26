Shopping

Reese Witherspoon's Braided Block Heel Sandals Are This Summer Hottest Shoe — Get the Look

By Kyley Warren‍
Reese Witherspoon
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to absolutely nailing summer fashion, we'd argue that few celebrities do it quite as well as Reese Witherspoon (browse through basically every floral style in her Draper James collections for further proof). And the actress' latest seasonal 'fit sees the star tackle one of this summer's hottest shoe trends: braided block heel sandals.

ICYMI: Witherspoon took to her Instagram recently to post a lighthearted photo welcoming the weekend with a cocktail in hand, a pup by her side, and a seriously cute summer ensemble to match the occasion. The actress paired a blue-hued, Draper James puffed blouse with white jeans and a fresh pair of braided block heels.

While it's unclear where exactly the Hello Sunshine founder's own kicks are from, the design is easy to mirror with matching (and refreshing affordable) sandal styles from brands like Dolce Vita, Nordstrom, Madewell and even Amazon — with this particular style starting at $30.

GET THE LOOK:

N.N.G. Braided Square Heeled Sandals
N.N.G. Braided Square Heeled Sandals
Amazon
N.N.G. Braided Square Heeled Sandals
$33
Draper James Puff Sleeve Top
Draper James Puff Sleeve Top
Draper James
Draper James Puff Sleeve Top
$125$49

While the entire outfit is on point (as is everything Reese does, let's be real), her incorporation of the chunky, block heeled sandal pays homage to one of this season's most popular shoe styles — all while showcasing its versatility, in the process.

The woven-strapped design helps to elevate the classic mule style with a more textured appearance, allowing you to easily dress it up (even making a nap dress all the more feminine) or dress it down with a classic pair of jeans and an airy blouse.

Ahead, shop a few more of our favorite braided block heel sandals to help you replicate Reese's inimitable style and elevate your summer wardrobe, too. Plus, check out the super summer-friendly Draper James collection at Kohl's, and browse the best sandals for summer 2022.

Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal
Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal

This shoe is stylish, attractive and comfortable for your feet. Plus, it will match any outfit. 

$90$55
Dolce Vita Natie Sandal
Dolce Vita Natie Sandal
DSW
Dolce Vita Natie Sandal
$120$70
Dolce Vita Ronin Sandals
Dolce Vita Ronin Sandals
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Ronin Sandals
$100
Madewell The Kiera Lugsole Sandal in Woven Leather
Madewell The Kiera Lugsole Sandal in Woven Leather
Madewell
Madewell The Kiera Lugsole Sandal in Woven Leather
$168$67 WITH CODE MAJOR
MIA Maine Braided Sandal
MIA Maine Braided Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
MIA Maine Braided Sandal
$70$34

