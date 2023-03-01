If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line, Draper James, has released her picks for spring. Reese's Picks include spring dresses, skirts, cardigans, and denim in effortless silhouettes. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24, everyone can now embrace Witherspoon's designs.

Shop Reese's Picks

Reese's spring picks at Draper James includes everything we've come to love about the classic Draper James collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. Not only are dresses and more spring staples available, but Draper James' sneaker collab with Tretorn will have you ready for any upcoming spring break vacations.

Shop Reese's favorite spring fashion finds from Draper James, so you can start off the new season in style.

