Say Hello to Spring With Reese Witherspoon's Picks From Draper James: Shop The Spring Wardrobe Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Draper James Tent Sale
Draper James

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line, Draper James, has released her picks for spring. Reese's Picks include spring dresses, skirts, cardigans, and denim in effortless silhouettes. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24, everyone can now embrace Witherspoon's designs.

Reese's spring picks at Draper James includes everything we've come to love about the classic Draper James collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. 

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. Not only are dresses and more spring staples available, but Draper James' sneaker collab with Tretorn will have you ready for any upcoming spring break vacations. 

Shop Reese's favorite spring fashion finds from Draper James, so you can start off the new season in style. 

Maren Midi Dress in Wildflower Bouquet
Maren Midi Dress in Wildflower Bouquet
Draper James
Maren Midi Dress in Wildflower Bouquet

With a simple square neck and comfy self-tie belt, this Draper James dress pairs beautifully with boots or sandals.

$150
Cardigan in Gingham
Cardigan in Gingham
Draper James
Cardigan in Gingham

Nothing says spring like cardigans and gingham.

$95
Kick Flare Jeans in Embroidered Posy
Kick Flare Jeans in Embroidered Posy
Draper James
Kick Flare Jeans in Embroidered Posy

Bring spring wherever you go with tiny embroidered flowers on Draper James' Kick Flare Jeans.

$125
Denim Field Jacket in Medium Wash
Denim Field Jacket in Medium Wash
Draper James
Denim Field Jacket in Medium Wash

A denim jacket with a unique twist — literally!

$150
Reese’s Picks Sport Style Kit
Reese’s Picks Sport Style Kit
Draper James
Reese’s Picks Sport Style Kit

The Draper James Sports Set was personally picked by Reese Witherspoon and has everything you need for the perfect workout outfit.

$310$215
Lynn Long Sleeve Top in Blue Mixed Stripe
Lynn Long Sleeve Top in Blue Mixed Stripe
Draper James
Lynn Long Sleeve Top in Blue Mixed Stripe

This long sleeve top is great to have in your spring wardrobe. You can style it for work or for vacation.

$95

