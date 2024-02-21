Infuse your wardrobe with the downtown-cool aesthetic of these celeb-approved Adidas kicks.
The Adidas Samba has become a staple with the help of TikTok and celebrities, along with buzzy collaborations with Gucci and Wales Bonner. What was once a humble sneaker popular with athletes is now a must-have, trendy item
Celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted sporting Sambas as early as 2021, and Jonah Hill created his own sneaker. First introduced in 1950, these kicks never go out of style. What’s more, the Samba is being worn with everything from mini dresses to long skirts and suiting.
Right now, the Adidas Sambas are 30% off in a rare sale. You can pick up a pair of your new go-to shoes at Amazon for just $63. This deals is only around for a limited time, so we recommend running to save on Adidas Samba sneakers.
Adidas Men's Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Save 30% on the iconic Adidas sneaker for men. The three-stripe, low-top comfortable sneaker is a closet staple.
Just because the Sambas are trending doesn't mean they're the only Adidas worth shopping for the new spring season. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite sneakers from the brand on sale at Amazon, starting at just $26.
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
True to its original design, the Stan Smith's classic silhouette has endured sneaker style for over four decades.
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers
All-day comfort for just $26? Yes please. Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, you'll feel comfortable and on-trend everywhere.
Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
These retro Adidas kicks will never go out of style, thanks to their long history from the basketball court to the runway.
Adidas Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
A sustainable twist on the classic sneaker, Stan Smiths are now made with recycled materials.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: