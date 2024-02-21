Sales & Deals

Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing Adidas Sambas — and Now They're on Sale for 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:45 AM PST, February 21, 2024

Infuse your wardrobe with the downtown-cool aesthetic of these celeb-approved Adidas kicks.

The Adidas Samba has become a staple with the help of TikTok and celebrities, along with buzzy collaborations with Gucci and Wales Bonner. What was once a humble sneaker popular with athletes is now a must-have, trendy item 

Celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted sporting Sambas as early as 2021, and Jonah Hill created his own sneaker. First introduced in 1950, these kicks never go out of style. What’s more, the Samba is being worn with everything from mini dresses to long skirts and suiting.

Right now, the Adidas Sambas are 30% off in a rare sale. You can pick up a pair of your new go-to shoes at Amazon for just $63. This deals is only around for a limited time, so we recommend running to save on Adidas Samba sneakers.

Adidas Men's Samba Classic Soccer Shoe

Adidas Men's Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Samba Classic Soccer Shoe

Save 30% on the iconic Adidas sneaker for men. The three-stripe, low-top comfortable sneaker is a closet staple.

$90 $63

Shop Now

Just because the Sambas are trending doesn't mean they're the only Adidas worth shopping for the new spring season. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite sneakers from the brand on sale at Amazon, starting at just $26. 

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

True to its original design, the Stan Smith's classic silhouette has endured sneaker style for over four decades.

$100 $59

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers

All-day comfort for just $26? Yes please. Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, you'll feel comfortable and on-trend everywhere.

$75 $26

Shop Now

Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker

Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker

These retro Adidas kicks will never go out of style, thanks to their long history from the basketball court to the runway.

$100 $81

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Stan Smith Sneaker

Adidas Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Women's Stan Smith Sneaker

A sustainable twist on the classic sneaker, Stan Smiths are now made with recycled materials.

$100 $70

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

