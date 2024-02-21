The Adidas Samba has become a staple with the help of TikTok and celebrities, along with buzzy collaborations with Gucci and Wales Bonner. What was once a humble sneaker popular with athletes is now a must-have, trendy item

Celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted sporting Sambas as early as 2021, and Jonah Hill created his own sneaker. First introduced in 1950, these kicks never go out of style. What’s more, the Samba is being worn with everything from mini dresses to long skirts and suiting.

Right now, the Adidas Sambas are 30% off in a rare sale. You can pick up a pair of your new go-to shoes at Amazon for just $63. This deals is only around for a limited time, so we recommend running to save on Adidas Samba sneakers.

Just because the Sambas are trending doesn't mean they're the only Adidas worth shopping for the new spring season. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite sneakers from the brand on sale at Amazon, starting at just $26.

