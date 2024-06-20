The sunny days of summer are here which means it's a great time to give every part of your workout wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all summer, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

Best Running Shoes for Women

Brooks Glycerin 20 Amazon Brooks Glycerin 20 Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model. $100 Shop Now

lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes lululemon lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement. $128 Shop Now

NOBULL Translucent Runner+ NOBULL NOBULL Translucent Runner+ Comfort for the uncomfortable. The Runner+ is designed to deliver high performance with more comfort, responsiveness, and breathability and features a print inspired by where we hit the pavement - on the road, at the track, or on the treadmill. $159 Shop Now

