Shopping

The Best Sandals to Wear This Spring: Shop Styles From Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and More

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring Sandals 2022
Nordstrom/DSW/ETOnline

Spring provides the perfect weather to flaunt our pedicures in new sandals. If you're going on vacation or strolling around the beach, you'll need the right sandal to go with your outfit. Spring footwear trends are beginning to roll out, and there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals this season from Steve Madden, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and more.

Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a spring wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect spring sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the spring fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable leather sandal, the staying power of last season's platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!). 

There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about spring as we are, stop by and check out our favorite spring dress selections, too. 

Below, check out our list of the best sandals for spring, and upgrade your spring wardrobe now!

Favorite Heeled Sandal:

Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandal
Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandals
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandal

These cute braided sandals come in a variety of bright colors and are the perfect footwear to liven up your spring wardrobe. 

$125$80
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation Assunta Strappy Bock Heel
Reformation
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel

The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.

$198
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
DSW
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal

Add effortless style to a cute spring outfit with these square toe heeled sandals from Dolce Vita.

$120$70
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
DSW
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal

If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered.

$150$30
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal

This pair of Vince Camuto espadrilles makes walking in heeled sandals feel easy. Get extra security in these leather wedge heels with added adjustable strap around the ankle.

$79

Favorite Flat Sandal:

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days. 

$59$40
WITH COUPON
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals
Macy's
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals

Sam Edelman's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals are perfect to pack with you for your next getaway this spring break. 

$60
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Amazon
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women

These lightweight strappy sandals are designed with non-slip lines to keep your feet in place. 

$25$24
WITH COUPON
JLO Jennifer Lopez Trecha Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez Trecha Sandal
DSW
JLO Jennifer Lopez Trecha Sandal

Add a pop of color to your look with these trendy sandals that feature oversized chain accents.

$59$20
Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Steve Madden
Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal

We love how this one fuses the espadrille with a flat sandal to make a fashionable yet accessible spring shoe.

$75

Favorite Slides:

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sanda
DSW
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal

A classic pair of Birkenstocks never go out of style. The versatile footbed sandal will become your new go-to slide this spring. 

$110
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide

Tory Burch's best-selling jelly sandal features an air bubble sole for soft cushioning and maximum comfort. You'll never want to take these lightweight sandals off your feet. 

$188
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the spring season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.

$36$24
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
ShopBop
Sam Edelman Bay Slides

These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your spring wardrobe.

$120
Classic Crocs Sandals
Classic Crocs Sandals
Crocs
Classic Crocs Sandals

Combining the comfort and style of the Classic Clog and Crocs Slide, customize your Crocs Sandals to wear during your vacations this spring.

$35

Favorite Flip Flops:

Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal

The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.

$198
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea
Amazon
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea

Amazon's best-selling summer sandal is not only the ultimate comfortable shoe, but also comes in over 30 different colors and prints to match any outfit.

$55$29
Marc Fisher Baler Puffy Sandal
Marc Fisher Baler Puffy Sandal
DSW
Marc Fisher Baler Puffy Sandal

The Marc Fisher Baler Puffy Sandal features a knotted design and square open toe for a stylish look. 

$79$35
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Zappos
Havaianas Top Flip Flops

Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this spring break, summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in five bold colors.

$20
Reef Marbea SL
Reef Marbea SL
Zappos
Reef Marbea SL

Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.

$45

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Loafers for Women to Step Up Their Shoe Game This Spring

17 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

15 Spring Dresses for Every Occasion

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

Save 20% on Hailey Bieber's Favorite EltaMD Sunscreen for Spring Break

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More

The Best Metallic Pieces to Incorporate Into Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe

How to Incorporate the Sheer Layering Trend Into Your Spring Wardrobe

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring