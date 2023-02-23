The Best Pairs of Loafers for Your Spring Wardrobe — From Chunky Lug Soles to Classic Penny Styles
This spring season, loafers are having their moment again. The effortless and practical shoe style is the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with classic penny loafers to styles with neon lug soles. Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years.
While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From polished finishes with square toes to suede-wrapped pairs with fringe, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom, and even designers like Michael Kors with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.
Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into Spring 2023.
Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day.
Equal parts stylish and practical, loafers have earned a worthy place in our everyday closets. Loafers pair well with just about every piece of clothing, from jeans to mini and maxi dresses.
With a lugged platform sole, white material, these Open Edit loafers are effortlessly cool and modern — atypical to the traditional chunky loafer style.
Add a pop of pink to any outfit this spring with the Steve Madden Carrine Flat.
These sleek square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look.
The perfect pair of loafers to style with denim as you transition from winter to spring.
These classy Sam Edelman Loraine loafers are designed with a low block and foam insole for maximium comfort.
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
Tap into the chunky loafer trend with a rich brown pair for perfect daytime wear.
Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Amazon.
Featuring polished vamp decor, take on a retro-inspired style wearing these faux-leather loafers by Sam Edelman.
