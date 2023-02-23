This spring season, loafers are having their moment again. The effortless and practical shoe style is the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with classic penny loafers to styles with neon lug soles. Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years.

While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From polished finishes with square toes to suede-wrapped pairs with fringe, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom, and even designers like Michael Kors with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into Spring 2023.

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day. $158 Shop Now

Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer Michael Kors Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer Equal parts stylish and practical, loafers have earned a worthy place in our everyday closets. Loafers pair well with just about every piece of clothing, from jeans to mini and maxi dresses. $165 $99 Shop Now

