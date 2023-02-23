Shopping

The Best Pairs of Loafers for Your Spring Wardrobe — From Chunky Lug Soles to Classic Penny Styles

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Loafers for Women Spring 2023
Getty

This spring season, loafers are having their moment again. The effortless and practical shoe style is the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with classic penny loafers to styles with neon lug soles. Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years. 

While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From polished finishes with square toes to suede-wrapped pairs with fringe, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom, and even designers like Michael Kors with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into Spring 2023. 

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer

Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day.

 

$158
Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer
Parker Leather Loafer
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer

Equal parts stylish and practical, loafers have earned a worthy place in our everyday closets. Loafers pair well with just about every piece of clothing, from jeans to mini and maxi dresses. 

$165$99
Open Edit Heather Platform Bit Loafer
Open Edit Heather Platform Bit Loafer
Nordstrom
Open Edit Heather Platform Bit Loafer

With a lugged platform sole, white material, these Open Edit loafers are effortlessly cool and modern — atypical to the traditional chunky loafer style.

$80$44
Steve Madden Carrine Flat
Steve Madden Carrine Flat
Zappos
Steve Madden Carrine Flat

Add a pop of pink to any outfit this spring with the Steve Madden Carrine Flat. 

$90$65
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer

These sleek square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look. 

$100
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
Amazon
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer

The perfect pair of loafers to style with denim as you transition from winter to spring. 

$60
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
Zappos
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer

These classy Sam Edelman Loraine loafers are designed with a low block and foam insole for maximium comfort. 

$150
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer

A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$158
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes
Zappos
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes

Tap into the chunky loafer trend with a rich brown pair for perfect daytime wear.

$150
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat

Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Amazon.

$99$79
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers
Zappos
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers

Featuring polished vamp decor, take on a retro-inspired style wearing these faux-leather loafers by Sam Edelman. 

$90$75

RELATED CONTENT:

17 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The Best Metallic Pieces to Incorporate Into Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe

15 Spring Dresses for Every Occasion

How to Incorporate the Sheer Layering Trend Into Your Spring Wardrobe

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More

 