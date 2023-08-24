Cariuma, a celebrity-approved and sustainable shoe brand, has just dropped a new collab with Pantone for autumn, offering three new seasonal shades.

Just in time to get ready for the chilly autumn air, Cariuma OCA Low got a refresh for the upcoming season. This style is a best seller — racking up thousands-long waitlists — so you’ll want to add them to your fall sneaker lineup before they sell out.

Shop Cariuma + Pantone

The perfect autumn palette for your feet, the versatile OCA Low now comes in Cacao Nibs, Navy Peony and Ruby Wine. Seen on Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, and Pete Davidson, these kicks are both breathable and lightweight. Even better, Cariuma produces all of its shoes sustainably with raw and natural materials, organic cotton, and recycled nylon and plastics, so you're also doing a solid for the environment.

Evoking the colors of nature, the new Pantone hues are meant to capture the essence of autumn, from ruby leaves on the forest floor to earth tones seen during fall and cloud-cloaked dusky skies. The supportive, timeless low-top sneakers have a classic silhouette that can be worn with just about any outfit: from jeans to your favorite fall leisure wear.

The colors might be fresh, but the design of the autumn-inspired OCA sneaker is all the same. The sneakers' Mamona oil bio-based cork insert molds to the shape of your feet for an ultra-comfortable fit, even when you’re standing for long hours. Fans of Cariuma have dubbed the OCA Low the “most comfortable shoe” they have ever worn.

Cariuma has its own Reforestation Program, too. The brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers you purchase. Shop the OCA Low in new Pantone colors for autumn before they sell out.

Shop Cariuma x Pantone Fall Shoes

