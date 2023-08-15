26 Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon: Shop Leggings, Bike Shorts, Sports Bras and More
There's no better way to incentivize yourself to get moving than with a cute workout outfit. Luckily, Amazon is a one-stop shop for great workout clothes. From its best-selling leggings with thousands of glowing reviews to lululemon lookalikes loved by TikTok, Amazon has a wide range of gear for all kinds of workouts.
After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, lightweight shorts and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and more.
Whether you’re hitting the gym or you just love wearing athleisure around the house, we scoured Amazon for the best women's workout clothes so you can get affordable looks and get them fast. Here are our top choices in leggings, sports bras and more.
Leggings and Workout Pants
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version.
Amazon shoppers compare these yoga pants to Lululemon Wunder Under leggings. They're super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. They also come in 23 different colors.
These supportive leggings come in a variety of colors and are a bestseller on Amazon. The V stitching on the back is subtle and flattering.
There's not much that is cozier than slipping into a pair of sweatpants after a long day. Now you can look fashionable too when wearing these comfy pants.
A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout.
These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband.
These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots.
These women's Adidas leggings feature an elastic waist for added comfort that fits snugly on your hips.
Sports Bras
Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra — even with a full figure.
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version.
The Lux racerback from Reebok is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.
If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure to go under workout clothes, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again.
Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers — they've been compared to athleisure wear brand Lululemon's sports bras.
If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra to go under your athleisure outfit.
This SYROKAN sports bra features a stylish cross-back design and offers extra back support. Plus, it matches lululemon's Enlite Bra perfectly.
Shirts and Jackets
Take your athleisure game up a notch with this super cute and comfy cropped t-shirt from Crz Yoga.
This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric made of synthetic fiber with anti-odor technology.
This lightweight long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from Locachy is nearly identical to the popular lululemon Define Jacket.
Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect lululemon Swiftly Relaxed lookalike.
These long-sleeved tees are designed with super-soft pinhole mesh to deliver superior breathability.
Athletic Shorts
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Stretchy shorts ready for an action-packed time. Best of all, it has a zipper pocket.
IUGA's Biker Shorts feature 2 side pockets and 1 inner pocket in the waistband to hold all of your essentials while on the go.
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
These Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal.
