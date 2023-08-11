If you're a runner, we've got some good news. There are currently rare (but highly appreciated) deals on some of the best running shoes for men and women. Right now, On Cloud Running Shoes are 30% off at REI. If you haven't had a chance to slip your feet into these plush, cushioned running shoes, now's the time lace up.

Shop On Cloud Shoe Deals

On, a company from the Swiss Alps, is dedicated to creating sustainable workout gear and uses the latest innovations to deliver some of the best athletic products on the market. Potentially one of the best-cushioned running shoes on the market, On Cloud Road Running Shoes, keep your feet comfortable while providing ample support during your run.

When wearing these kicks on your next jog, expect soft landings and bouncy push-offs as if you were running on a fluffy cloud. Whether you're a long-time runner or you've started a new running routine to get in shape this month, check out REI's impressive deals on cult-favorite sneakers from On.

