On Cloud Shoes for Men and Women Are 30% Off to Upgrade Your Running Experience

By Rebecca Rovenstine
On Cloud Running Shoes are 30% Off
REI

If you're a runner, we've got some good news. There are currently rare (but highly appreciated) deals on some of the best running shoes for men and women. Right now, On Cloud Running Shoes are 30% off at REI. If you haven't had a chance to slip your feet into these plush, cushioned running shoes, now's the time lace up.

Shop On Cloud Shoe Deals

On, a company from the Swiss Alps, is dedicated to creating sustainable workout gear and uses the latest innovations to deliver some of the best athletic products on the market. Potentially one of the best-cushioned running shoes on the market, On Cloud Road Running Shoes, keep your feet comfortable while providing ample support during your run.

When wearing these kicks on your next jog, expect soft landings and bouncy push-offs as if you were running on a fluffy cloud. Whether you're a long-time runner or you've started a new running routine to get in shape this month, check out REI's impressive deals on cult-favorite sneakers from On.

Women's On Cloudsurfer Road-Running Shoes
Women's On Cloudsurfer Road-Running Shoes
REI
Women's On Cloudsurfer Road-Running Shoes

Featuring On Cloud's CloudTec Phase midsole technology, the On Cloudsurfer running shoes provide extra cushioning and support for long runs. 

$160$112
Men's On Cloudgo Road-Running Shoes
Men's On Cloudgo Road-Running Shoes
REI
Men's On Cloudgo Road-Running Shoes

Designed for those who prefer to run on the road, you'll appreciate the level of detail that went into these running shoes every time you put them on.

$150$105
Women's On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes
Women's On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes
REI
Women's On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes

Made with recycled materials for breathability and durability, the Cloudflyer will quickly become your new go-to running sneakers. 

$170$119
Men's On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes
Men's On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes
REI
Men's On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes

Go the extra mile with the On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes, featuring Speedboard plates and a CloudTec midsole. 

$170$119

