The Best Women's Running Shoes to Shop Ahead of Spring — Adidas, Nike, Saucony, Hoka and More
The spring season is almost here meaning it's a great time to give every part of your wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months.
We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all spring, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.
The Best Running Shoes for Women
Hoka's newest Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.
This pair of comfy, cushy running shoes from Asics is a holy grail shoe for runners. They are easy runs, great for tempo or speed work, and wonderful for long runs due to their cushioning.
If you're a seasoned runner, and you haven't tried a Hoka shoe yet, you're missing out. If you're trying out different shoes, you'll notice the thick midsole and broad outsole for a wider foot. They're perfect for the long distance run, be it a 10K or prepping for a marathon. The extended heel in Hoka One One's Clifton 8 is designed to provide some of the smoothest impact on unpredictable terrain.
The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe is designed with PureGel technology to provide lightweight cushioning and softer landings.
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 running trainer has perforations for increased breathability, whether you're a neutral runner or you like rough terrain.
Saucony's new softer PWRRUN formula adds more cushioning with less weight for a supportive and lightweight fit.
Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon-neutral shoe.
With improved rebound and reduced weight, the Guide 15 is perfect for speed work, and the reformulated Pwrrun foam adds a softer, springier ride.
For the best running shoe for flat feet, the Mizuno Wave Inspire 17 has soft cushioning for shock reduction and a carbon rubber outsole for durability.
The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.
Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model.
The highly rated Asics GT is a lightweight shoe with excellent cushioning and it's designed with moisture management in mind with the Ortholite X-40 Sockliner.
Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.
If you're looking for a good trail running shoe, the Altra Lone Peak is the one trail runners stand by. It has cushioning to help position your heel and forefoot to encourage better alignment and a low impact landing. It also has enough room in the toe box for all your toes to splay, no matter what your foot type is.
