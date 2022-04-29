With the weather warming up, we're ready to show off our pedicures in a new pair of spring sandals. With the rollout of new spring footwear trends, there's never been a better time to start shopping.

Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a spring wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect spring sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the spring fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable sandal in leather, the staying power of last season's platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).

There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about spring as we are, stop by and check out our favorite spring dress selections, too.

Below, check out our list of the best sandals for spring, and upgrade your spring wardrobe now!

Favorite Heeled Sandal:

Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal DSW Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered. $70 Buy Now

Favorite Sport Sandal:

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Crocs Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge The return of Crocs is a trend that's here to stay in 2022. Elevate your comfort *and* style this spring and summer with the comfy wedge sandal from Crocs. $55 Buy Now

Favorite Flat Sandal:

Favorite Slides:

Favorite Flip Flops:

