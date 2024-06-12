Shop
The Best Women's Sandals to Wear All Summer: Shop Tory Burch, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and More

By Charlotte Lewis and Lauren Gruber
Published: 4:27 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

Shop now to get the trendiest summer sandals from all your favorite designers.

Whether you're going on vacation this season or strolling around the beach, a good pair of sandals (or two, or three) are a must for your summer wardrobe. With the official start of the summer just a week away, there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals from Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and more.

Whether you want a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect sandal out there for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — including Birkenstock's celeb-approved leather sandals, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!). 

There are a lot of styles to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too. 

Below, shop our top picks for the best women's sandals.

Best Heeled Sandals for Summer 2024

Sam Edelman Deacon Raffia Sandal

Sam Edelman Deacon Raffia Sandal
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Deacon Raffia Sandal

Step into summer in style with these adorable raffia sandals, featuring a rectangular buckle outlined with white beads.

$130 $90

Buy Now

Marc Fisher Cinasa Sandal

Marc Fisher Cinasa Sandal
DSW

Marc Fisher Cinasa Sandal

Available in six versatile colors, these woven sandals are perfect for a night out. 

$85 $50

Shop Now

Dolce Viita Ilva Heels

Dolce Viita Ilva Heels
Dolce Vita

Dolce Viita Ilva Heels

Your shoe wardrobe could use these stunning embossed leather heels that bring a warm-weather spirit to your look.

Best Flat Sandals for Summer 2024

Miller Cloud Sandal

Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch

Miller Cloud Sandal

The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.

$198 $139

Shop Now

Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Sandals

Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Sandals
Zappos

Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Sandals

Sam Edelman's Bay Jelly Sandals are perfect to pack with you for your next getaway. 

$60 $43

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will help your feet feel supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic spring look.

$59 $32

Shop Now

Best Platform Sandals for Summer 2024

Steve Madden Bigmona Raffia Slingback Platform Sandal

Steve Madden Bigmona Raffia Slingback Platform Sandal
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Bigmona Raffia Slingback Platform Sandal

These chunky platform sandals have a beachy aesthetic thanks to their woven raffia detailing.

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal
Amazon

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal

Tap into your wild side this summer with these wedges sandals from Crocs.

$55 $42

Shop Now

UGG Goldenstar Sandals

UGG Goldenstar Sandals
UGG

UGG Goldenstar Sandals

Elevate your footwear game with these UGG Goldenstar Sandals, featuring a plush foam footbed that provides cushioning with every step.

Best Slides for Summer 2024

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal
DSW

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal

A classic pair of Birkenstocks never go out of style. The versatile footbed sandal will become your new go-to slide this summer. 

Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon

Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the summer season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.

$36 $24

Shop Now

Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide

Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide

Tory Burch's best-selling jelly sandal features an air bubble sole for soft cushioning and maximum comfort. You'll never want to take these lightweight sandals off your feet. 

$188 $119

Shop Now

Sam Edelman Bay Slides

Sam Edelman Bay Slides
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Bay Slides

These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your summer wardrobe.

Best Flip Flops for Summer 2024

Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals

Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Zappos

Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals

Brighten up your shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-on sandals from Clarks.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop Sandal

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop Sandal
Zappos

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop Sandal

Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in 17 vibrant colors.

Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal

Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal

The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.

