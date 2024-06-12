Shop now to get the trendiest summer sandals from all your favorite designers.
Whether you're going on vacation this season or strolling around the beach, a good pair of sandals (or two, or three) are a must for your summer wardrobe. With the official start of the summer just a week away, there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals from Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and more.
Whether you want a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect sandal out there for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — including Birkenstock's celeb-approved leather sandals, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).
There are a lot of styles to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too.
Below, shop our top picks for the best women's sandals.
Best Heeled Sandals for Summer 2024
Sam Edelman Deacon Raffia Sandal
Step into summer in style with these adorable raffia sandals, featuring a rectangular buckle outlined with white beads.
Marc Fisher Cinasa Sandal
Available in six versatile colors, these woven sandals are perfect for a night out.
Dolce Viita Ilva Heels
Your shoe wardrobe could use these stunning embossed leather heels that bring a warm-weather spirit to your look.
Best Flat Sandals for Summer 2024
Miller Cloud Sandal
The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.
Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Sandals
Sam Edelman's Bay Jelly Sandals are perfect to pack with you for your next getaway.
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will help your feet feel supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic spring look.
Best Platform Sandals for Summer 2024
Steve Madden Bigmona Raffia Slingback Platform Sandal
These chunky platform sandals have a beachy aesthetic thanks to their woven raffia detailing.
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal
Tap into your wild side this summer with these wedges sandals from Crocs.
UGG Goldenstar Sandals
Elevate your footwear game with these UGG Goldenstar Sandals, featuring a plush foam footbed that provides cushioning with every step.
Best Slides for Summer 2024
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal
A classic pair of Birkenstocks never go out of style. The versatile footbed sandal will become your new go-to slide this summer.
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Step into the summer season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide
Tory Burch's best-selling jelly sandal features an air bubble sole for soft cushioning and maximum comfort. You'll never want to take these lightweight sandals off your feet.
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your summer wardrobe.
Best Flip Flops for Summer 2024
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Brighten up your shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-on sandals from Clarks.
Havaianas Slim Flip Flop Sandal
Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in 17 vibrant colors.
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.
