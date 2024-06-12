Whether you're going on vacation this season or strolling around the beach, a good pair of sandals (or two, or three) are a must for your summer wardrobe. With the official start of the summer just a week away, there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals from Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and more.

Whether you want a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect sandal out there for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — including Birkenstock's celeb-approved leather sandals, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).

There are a lot of styles to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too.

Below, shop our top picks for the best women's sandals.

Best Heeled Sandals for Summer 2024

Best Flat Sandals for Summer 2024

Miller Cloud Sandal Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style. $198 $139 Shop Now

Best Platform Sandals for Summer 2024

UGG Goldenstar Sandals UGG UGG Goldenstar Sandals Elevate your footwear game with these UGG Goldenstar Sandals, featuring a plush foam footbed that provides cushioning with every step. $120 Shop Now

Best Slides for Summer 2024

Best Flip Flops for Summer 2024

Sign up for more fashion and beauty updates! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: