Selena Gomez Wears a Summer-Ready Mini Skirt Set on the Red Carpet: Shop Her Look
Selena Gomez is convincing us to add a skirt suit to our summer wardrobe, stat. The actress went to work in a chic matching set from affordable fashion brand Mango while promoting season 2 of Only Murders in the Building at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in New York.
The multitalented star rocked a chic mini skirt suit, featuring a light orange cropped blazer and coordinating skirt. She paired the polished outfit with a white Wolford bodysuit, gold Mejuri hoops and pointed-toe Stuart Weitzman pumps. Sel's exact Mango skirt suit is available to shop now, and altogether the matching set is $160 — we love when celebs mix and match designer and affordable fashion.
GET THE LOOK:
Channel Selena in this Mango matching skirt, featuring a cropped blazer with pearl buttons and matching mini skirt.
This seamless tank bodysuit is a wardrobe staple.
The skirt suit perfectly pairs with these pointed-toe pumps.
Complete the look with these square-shaped Mejuri hoop earrings.
This isn't the first time the singer has worn Mango. Gomez donned a pink tweed cut-out dress and matching cropped jacket, that are also available to score on the Mango website below, for the Deadline Contenders Television event in April.
Another Mango matching set the pop star wore — a pink cut-out tweed dress and coordinating cropped jacket.
