Selena Gomez Wears a Summer-Ready Mini Skirt Set on the Red Carpet: Shop Her Look

By ETonline Staff
selena gomez mini skirt
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is convincing us to add a skirt suit to our summer wardrobe, stat. The actress went to work in a chic matching set from affordable fashion brand Mango while promoting season 2 of Only Murders in the Building at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in New York. 

The multitalented star rocked a chic mini skirt suit, featuring a light orange cropped blazer and coordinating skirt. She paired the polished outfit with a white Wolford bodysuit, gold Mejuri hoops and pointed-toe Stuart Weitzman pumps. Sel's exact Mango skirt suit is available to shop now, and altogether the matching set is $160 — we love when celebs mix and match designer and affordable fashion. 

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Mango Cotton Suit Blazer & Cotton Suit Skirt
Mango Cotton Suit Blazer & Cotton Suit Skirt
Mango
Mango Cotton Suit Blazer & Cotton Suit Skirt

Channel Selena in this Mango matching skirt, featuring a cropped blazer with pearl buttons and matching mini skirt.

BLAZER: $100
SKIRT: $60
Wolford Jamaika Body
Wolford Jamaika Body
Wolford
Wolford Jamaika Body

This seamless tank bodysuit is a wardrobe staple. 

$194
Stuart Weitzman Anny 50
Stuart Weitzman Anny 50
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman Anny 50

The skirt suit perfectly pairs with these pointed-toe pumps. 

$450
Mejuri Block Large Hoops
Mejuri Block Large Hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri Block Large Hoops

Complete the look with these square-shaped Mejuri hoop earrings. 

$98

This isn't the first time the singer has worn Mango. Gomez donned a pink tweed cut-out dress and matching cropped jacket, that are also available to score on the Mango website below, for the Deadline Contenders Television event in April. 

Mango Crop Tweed Jacket & Tweed Dress
mango tweed dress.png
Mango
Mango Crop Tweed Jacket & Tweed Dress

Another Mango matching set the pop star wore — a pink cut-out tweed dress and coordinating cropped jacket. 

DRESS: $120
JACKET: $120

