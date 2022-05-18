Selena Gomez is convincing us to add a skirt suit to our summer wardrobe, stat. The actress went to work in a chic matching set from affordable fashion brand Mango while promoting season 2 of Only Murders in the Building at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in New York.

The multitalented star rocked a chic mini skirt suit, featuring a light orange cropped blazer and coordinating skirt. She paired the polished outfit with a white Wolford bodysuit, gold Mejuri hoops and pointed-toe Stuart Weitzman pumps. Sel's exact Mango skirt suit is available to shop now, and altogether the matching set is $160 — we love when celebs mix and match designer and affordable fashion.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

This isn't the first time the singer has worn Mango. Gomez donned a pink tweed cut-out dress and matching cropped jacket, that are also available to score on the Mango website below, for the Deadline Contenders Television event in April.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 12 Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets & Pajamas Are On Sale for Memorial Day

Amazon's Outlet Has Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off

The 18 Best Swimsuits of 2022 to Shop Before Summer Arrives