Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck's Wedding Video Was 'Stolen'

Jennifer Lopez is not amused that one of her wedding guests shared an intimate moment between her and Ben Affleck on their special day.
The 53-year-old triple-threat star commented on a fan account in reference to a recent video released on TMZ that showed her serenading Affleck during their wedding reception in Georgia.
In the clip, Lopez sings to 50-year-old Affleck what appears to be a new song, with the lyrics, "Can't get enough!" The sweet performance even included backup dancers, and Affleck has a front-row seat and is beaming in the video.
"This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," Lopez commented on the fan account. "I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys."
The fan account took down the video and posted Lopez's comment, which she liked from her verified account.
Despite this breach of privacy, Lopez and Affleck had a beautiful wedding. Filmmaker Kevin Smith told ET that the event was "one of the most precious moments" he's ever witnessed in his life.
"He's never been happier," Smith said of pal Affleck. "I've seen that dude be happy, but the pure joy that was radiating from his face was absolutely unforgettable."
