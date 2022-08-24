Kevin Smith is still reeling over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding.

Smith, who was a guest at the couple's star-studded nuptials at Affleck's estate in Georgia over the weekend, spoke to ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of his new film, Clerks III, where he called the wedding "one of the most precious moments" he's ever witnessed in his life.

"It was absolutely beautiful," Smith gushed. "She's got impeccable taste, so the whole wedding looked fantastic. Beautifully appointed, flawless."

As for Affleck, Smith said his longtime friend and collaborator couldn't have been happier on his big day.

"He's never been happier. I've seen that dude be happy, but the pure joy that was radiating from his face was absolutely unforgettable," the 52-year-old filmmaker recounted.

"It was honestly like one of the 10 sweetest, most precious moments I've ever witnessed in my life, and it wasn't even mine," he added.

Smith said he was happy for the pair as well, and what's more, is the work the Jay and Silent Bob actor said Affleck and Lopez put in to get to this point. Having seen both iterations of Bennifer, from the early aughts to now, Smith said "they earned it."

"I was happy for him," Smith shared. "And they were happy, you could tell. They worked hard to get here, they earned it, and it was so nice. They had a great day for it."

For those who say

“He always wears the same outfit...”@JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up.

This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7. pic.twitter.com/AXNnGxym89 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 20, 2022

Affleck and Lopez's wedding isn't the only thing Smith is getting emotional over. Smith told ET that the third installment of the long-running Clerks saga is full of nostalgia.

"I love what we've done," Smith said of the film, which also features a cameo from the Gone Girl actor. "It feels like a way to bring it all home. It's a big return, and it is chockablock full of nostalgia."

"You should bring tissues," he urged. "Out of joy, and because it's emotional as well."

"Yeah, that's the thing, it's a Clerks movie and people wind up crying," he added. "And not because of, 'He ruined it!' But because it's part of the story, and there's an emotional pull to it. So, I can't wait for people to start seeing it."

Clerks III hits theaters September 13.

