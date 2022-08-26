Jennifer Lopez Serenades Ben Affleck at Georgia Wedding Reception
Jennifer Lopez’s 3 Wedding Looks: Get the Details
Why AJ McLean's 9-Year-Old Daughter Changed Her Name to Elliot
'Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman Credits Leonardo DiCaprio…
'Girls Next Door' Stars Holly and Bridget on Tell-All Podcast an…
Watch Jennifer Lopez's 3 Custom Wedding Dresses Come to Life!
Nick Cannon on Expecting More Kids and His 'Fairy Tale' Memories…
‘Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight Teases Season 2 and Reveals H…
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 10
Britney Spears Sings for the First Time in Years With ‘Baby One …
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Patterson Opens Up About Luke and Lorelai's Jou…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Says He’s 'Beyond' …
How the Mothers of Nick Cannon's Kids Feel About Each Other (Sou…
ACMs: Kelsea Ballerini Goes 'Sleeker Than I'm Used to' With Ultr…
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Finds Out Chantel Took All Their Mon…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Moment That Ended He…
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 10 Years of Marriage With 'Best Friend…
‘90 Day Fiancé's Yve and Mohamed Split Amid Domestic Violence Ch…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Jennifer Lopez performed a song for Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding ceremony last weekend, serenading him from the dance floor at the reception.
The performance, seen in a video obtained by TMZ, features what appears to be an upbeat new song with the repeating hook, "Can't get enough!" J.Lo performs for Affleck with three backup dancers, each in floor-length black dresses. Affleck sits in a chair in front of the group.
"I can feel the passion," the bride sings while synchronizing her movement with the dancers by her side.
On Wednesday, filmmaker Kevin Smith told ET the wedding was "one of the most precious moments" he's ever witnessed in his life. "He's never been happier," Smith said of Affleck, with whom he's longtime friends. "I've seen that dude be happy, but the pure joy that was radiating from his face was absolutely unforgettable."
Smith also remembered the serenade, adding that "Jennifer Lopez sang a song and her mom got onstage and was dancing with her... it was just so sweet to see."
Smith also gushed about the wedding's design, complimenting J.Lo on her vision for the big day. "It was absolutely beautiful," he said. "She's got impeccable taste, so the whole wedding looked fantastic. Beautifully appointed, flawless."
He finished by emphasizing that Affleck and Lopez had put in the work to get to this point. Having seen both iterations of Bennifer, from the early aughts to now, Smith was sure the couple has "earned it."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Ben Affleck During Honeymoon In Italy
Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck's 'Never Been Happier' Following Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Her Georgia Wedding Look
Related Gallery