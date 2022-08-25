Jennifer Lopez went from a bride in white in Georgia to a happy wife in white in Italy, and Ben Affleck couldn't look happier.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and The Tender Bar star were spotted on their Italian honeymoon walking the streets of Milan as they shopped at high-end boutique stores. Lopez looked stunning in a white crop top with white jeans and platform heels. She completed the look with a fedora hat.

In addition to holding on to a purse, Lopez also held on to Affleck. The actor donned a blue long-sleeve shirt with a few buttons unbuttoned to show off the white undershirt. He wore jeans, white kicks, shades and sported a scruffy beard.

The couple, however, were not alone. A throng of fans followed behind them on the streets as they tried snapping pics, clearly in awe over the newlyweds. In another photo, J Lo can be seen giving the Armageddon star a huge bear hug.

COBRA TEAM/BACKGRID

COBRA TEAM/BACKGRID

Earlier this week, the couple shared a kiss while taking in the view from a boat on Lake Como. According to Page Six, they sat on the back of the speed boat and were mainly alone, sans the captain and co-captain. For that boat ride, Lopez, again, wore white -- a white long-sleeved dress and matching white bag.

Jen and Ben hit up the bel paese following a wedding extravaganza at Ben's estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The lavish ceremony included all guests wearing white. The next day, the couple celebrated with friends and family with a BBQ on the same property.

Lopez wore three unique wedding gowns for the special evening, courtesy of Ralph Lauren. According to Vogue, Lopez had a very specific vision for all of the events during her special wedding weekend. She wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection to walk down the aisle.

According to Vogue, over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress. The ruffles were then attached by hand, creating a voluminous, romantic skirt. The sleeve was inset with a cascading ruffle, draped from the back of the turtleneck to the shoulder. A cathedral-length veil added an additional layer of drama, Vogue reported.

For the second dress, 30 artisans worked to hand-embroider the chandelier pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments, and Swarovski crystal. The third dress featured a sleek mermaid silhouette with a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying shapes and shades of white, and is completed with a full skirt and topped with an organza overlay.

Not to be outdone, Ben wore a classic Ralph Lauren Couture tuxedo, which included a formal one button peak cream dinner jacket with a black double pleated trouser and narrow piqué bib shirt. The look was completed with a black bow tie and black patent shoes.

