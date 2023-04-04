Ben Affleck Says He Knows All Jennifer Lopez's Songs
Ben Affleck on How Jennifer Lopez Helped Him for ‘Air’ and His S…
Blac Chyna on What She's Shared With Her Kids About Her Plastic …
Kelsea Ballerini Makes Statement at CMT Music Awards With Drag Q…
‘American Idol’: Single Mom Breaks Down in Tears During Redempti…
Jelly Roll Gets Emotional After Sweeping the 2023 CMT Music Awar…
'Mom-Shamed' 'American Idol' Contestant Quits
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Why Blac Chyna ‘Will Always Have Respect’ for Exes Rob Kardashia…
CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood Sports Sparkly Shorts
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
Josh Lucas on Matthew McConaughey Becoming Part of the 'Yellowst…
CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Red Car…
Raquel Welch, Iconic Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Kylie Jenner's Son Aire Makes Rare Appearance to Celebrate True …
Inside Carly Pearce’s Rehearsal for the 2022 CMA Awards (Exclusi…
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Attend CMT Music Awards for First…
'Saturday Night Live': Colin Jost Gets Pranked By Michael Che
Ben Affleck is opening up about his love for Jennifer Lopez’s music. The actor was a guest on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, explaining how "brilliant" his wife’s music is.
As soon as Affleck joins the group, Bateman asks, "What songs have been written about you?"
"'Dear Ben' and 'Dear Ben Part 2,'" Hayes answers.
Affleck says, "The songs that have been written about me have been written by the greatest performer in the history of the world, Jennifer Lopez. I don’t know if they are exactly about me, as maybe inspired by me because there are some negative things in there. She’s amazing."
Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, got engaged in November 2002, then called things off completely in 2004. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, got married in Las Vegas on July 16 -- three months following their engagement.
Hayes goes on to mention Lopez’s appearances on Will and Grace and how her recent Netflix documentary, Halftime, blew him away.
"It takes a big man not to feel inadequate in the face of my wife's many, many accomplishments," adds Affleck. "I don’t feel bad about myself."
"I’m not low self-esteem, well I am, I’m fishing a little bit. No, the truth is it’s amazing, sometimes I completely forget, here’s this incredible actress and this incredible performer and then we’re sitting in the car and I’m humming along, as I will with the radio, and then a professional singer goes ahead and sings along and you kinda feel like ‘Well that’s embarrassing, maybe I should just zip it.'"
"Do you know all her music? Don’t lie," says Bateman.
"I do know all her music," replies Affleck.
While adding he will not be singing his wife's songs, Hayes starts crooning Lopez’s iconic Waiting for Tonight, which Arnett says sounds more like Cher.
"I do love her music and it’s brilliant and I know all of it, thank you," says Affleck.
The couple recently walked the red carpet at the premiere of Affleck's new movie, Air, which is about the creation of Nike's Air Jordan.
The actor spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the premiere, and praised his wife for the guidance she gave them during the filming of the movie, which is out April 5.
"She's brilliant," Affleck marveled, "and [she] helps me in every conceivable way."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ben Affleck Blames His 'Unhappy-Looking Resting Face' for His Meme-Worthy Moments!
Ben Affleck Tries to Make Peace Between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel Amid Longstanding Feud
Ben Affleck Explains Matt Damon's ‘Air’ Transformation (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez Is Ben Affleck’s Biggest Fan at ‘Air’ Movie Premiere
Ben Affleck on How Jennifer Lopez Helped Him for ‘Air’ and His Son Rocking His 80s Looks (Exclusive)
Related Gallery