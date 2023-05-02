Shopping

Jennifer Lopez's Second Exclusive Shoe Collection With Revolve Is Full Of Party-Ready Styles for Summer

By Lauren Gruber
Whether she's showing off her acting chops in a rom-com, dancing the night away on tour or making us gasp on the red carpet with her bold style, it seems there isn't anything that Jennifer Lopez can't do. And just when you thought she'd done it all, she's adding even more to her list of accomplishments. 

The multihyphenate added "shoe designer" to her resume this year after dropping a footwear collection with Revolve back in March — and the second installment of JLO x Revolve is available to shop now.

"Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez," said Revolve Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona in a press release during the collection's first installment.

With sky-high heels and sultry silhouettes, this collection is not for the faint of heart. True to JLO's glamorous aesthetic, the newest crop of footwear is full of party-ready styles we could see someone rocking at a summer wedding as well as a nightclub. The collection does have some daytime-friendly styles too, such as a pair of gleaming gold sandals and wicker-inspired mules.

Below, shop new offerings from Jennifer Lopez's Revolve collection — starting at $145.

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Lynda Mule
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Lynda Mule
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Lynda Mule

Don't be intimidated by the height — a massive platform makes these sandals very walkable.

$170
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Irving Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Irving Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Irving Sandal

These flashy gold sandals are comfortable enough to wear every day thanks to a stacked platform heel.

$150
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Preston Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Preston Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Preston Sandal

Braided faux leather and ankle straps gives these otherwise simple pumps a beachy look.

$160
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Jenny Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Jenny Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Jenny Sandal

You'll have legs for days in these towering platform heels — available in metallic lilac or gold.

$200
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Webster Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Webster Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Webster Sandal

Jute-wrapped heels and lace-up ankles makes this the perfect summer wedding shoe.

$200
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Leslie Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Leslie Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Leslie Sandal

These understated strappy sandals go with everything from jeans to dresses.

$145
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Whitman Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Whitman Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Whitman Sandal

Rock the head-to-toe denim for spring with these jean heels (jeels?).

$150
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal

Ruffle some feathers in a pair of ostrich-adorned slip-on heels.

$150
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal

Channel some of JLO's star power in a sky-high pair of stilettos with crystal embellishment.

$160
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Houston Pump
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Houston Pump
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Houston Pump

Available in white or leopard, these pumps have a pointed toe that elongates your legs.

$150

