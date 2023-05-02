Whether she's showing off her acting chops in a rom-com, dancing the night away on tour or making us gasp on the red carpet with her bold style, it seems there isn't anything that Jennifer Lopez can't do. And just when you thought she'd done it all, she's adding even more to her list of accomplishments.

The multihyphenate added "shoe designer" to her resume this year after dropping a footwear collection with Revolve back in March — and the second installment of JLO x Revolve is available to shop now.

Shop JLO x REVOLVE

"Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez," said Revolve Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona in a press release during the collection's first installment.

With sky-high heels and sultry silhouettes, this collection is not for the faint of heart. True to JLO's glamorous aesthetic, the newest crop of footwear is full of party-ready styles we could see someone rocking at a summer wedding as well as a nightclub. The collection does have some daytime-friendly styles too, such as a pair of gleaming gold sandals and wicker-inspired mules.

Below, shop new offerings from Jennifer Lopez's Revolve collection — starting at $145.

