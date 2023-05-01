Jennifer Lopez is a Glamorous Goddess at the 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala 2023: Jennifer Lopez Puts Modern Twist on Old Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez is back on the
floor Met Gala red carpet -- this time as a married woman.
The triple threat set foot on the iconic steps outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (the first of May, of course) as a guest of the annual star-studded gala. In accordance with the year's theme -- "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" -- the fashionista sported a custom Ralph Lauren silk velvet halter gown with a draped silk satin skirt.
The gown, which was entirely made by hand, was completed with artisanal details including a floral collar with petals heated and molded by hand to resemble the natural shape of a flower, and black silk evening gloves.
Her look also featured elegant makeup, and spray tanning by Isabel Alysa.
Lopez is no stranger to the Met Gala, having attended a dozen times since 2004. She last appeared at the style soirée in September 2021, sporting Ralph Lauren and joined inside by her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck.
The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas less than a year later, marking a full-circle moment for the rekindled lovebirds, who were first engaged 20 years earlier.
The performer is also familiar with the focal point of the Met Gala this year: the late Lagerfeld. Lopez has been photographed with the Chanel creative director, who died in February 2019 at 85 years old, several times over the years. She sported head-to-toe Chanel for her milestone performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.
The co-chairs for the 2023 event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
