Jennifer Lopez is a Glamorous Goddess at the 2023 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez is back on the floor Met Gala red carpet -- this time as a married woman.

The triple threat set foot on the iconic steps outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (the first of May, of course) as a guest of the annual star-studded gala. In accordance with the year's theme -- "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" -- the fashionista sported a custom Ralph Lauren silk velvet halter gown with a draped silk satin skirt.

The gown, which was entirely made by hand, was completed with artisanal details including a floral collar with petals heated and molded by hand to resemble the natural shape of a flower, and black silk evening gloves.

Her look also featured elegant makeup, and spray tanning by Isabel Alysa.

Lopez is no stranger to the Met Gala, having attended a dozen times since 2004. She last appeared at the style soirée in September 2021, sporting Ralph Lauren and joined inside by her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas less than a year later, marking a full-circle moment for the rekindled lovebirds, who were first engaged 20 years earlier.

The performer is also familiar with the focal point of the Met Gala this year: the late Lagerfeld. Lopez has been photographed with the Chanel creative director, who died in February 2019 at 85 years old, several times over the years. She sported head-to-toe Chanel for her milestone performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.

The co-chairs for the 2023 event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

