Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the premiere of her new film with her man by her side!

Lopez hit The Mother red carpet Wednesday with husband Ben Affleck and the pair were all smiles as they posed for pics. Dressed in a glittering long taupe coat, matching skirt and bra top, J.Lo was chic as ever as she put a modern twist on the power suit. Affleck, meanwhile, was dapper in a suit of his own, rocking a classic black jacket and pants which he paired with a white dress shirt.

Sharing a kiss and holding each other close, the newlyweds looked in love as ever for Lopez's big premiere.

In the action-packed movie, Lopez plays an assassin helicopter parent who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter from dangerous assailants.

Lopez is the mother of 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex, Marc Anthony, whom she parents alongside Affleck, who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

While promoting the film earlier this month, the Marry Me actress couldn't help but get emotional when discussing the Air actor as a dad, telling The View co-hosts seeing Affleck as a dad "brings tears" to her eyes.

"It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen," Lopez gushed. "He's so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and he's so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids. He must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it."

It's not just that he prepared to be a great father, it's also that, despite a busy schedule, Affleck's always available to his family.

"He's present, and that's all you can ask for is a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day," Lopez added, "and that's who he is."

Affleck has had nothing but praise for his wife as well, telling Drew Barrymore Lopez is a "superhuman," adding of her iconic physique, "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants."

"Whatever she wants," he emphasized during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything."

Barrymore then asked whether Lopez works out to keep her undeniably fit figure. "She works out," Affleck replied. "I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?"

"There's no taking away the work ethic," he continued of Lopez, with whom he tied the knot in Aug. 2022 after reigniting their romance, some 20 years after calling off their engagement in 2002. "The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

The Mother comes out May 12 on Netflix.

