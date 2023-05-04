Jennifer Lopez's heart melts when she talks about how good a father Ben Affleck is with their children.

While appearing on The View, the 53-year-old actress said that the topic brings tears to her eyes because she knows how much work Affleck put in to be the father that he is for his children. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with his ex, Jennifer Garner.

"It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen," she said. He's so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and he's so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids. He must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it."

It's not just that he prepared to be a great father, it's also that, despite a busy schedule, Affleck's always available to his family.

"He's present, and that's all you can ask for is a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day," Lopez added, "and that's who he is."

.@jlo tells us about the intense but "empowering" prep she went through to train for her role in the new movie, #TheMother.



"It makes me feel strong and good!" https://t.co/cVclFZQmjApic.twitter.com/roE4tiNpdx — The View (@TheView) May 4, 2023

And it's not just Lopez gushing about Affleck. During a recent appearance on Today, Lopez's mother, Guadalupe, interrupted her daughter's interview to also praise her son-in-law, saying she "knew that you would always get back together."

It's no surprise that it's a mutual admiration society between these two lovebirds. Just last month, Affleck told Drew Barrymore why his wife's such a super human, when he talked about Lopez's physique and declared: "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants."

"Whatever she wants," he emphasized during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything."

Barrymore then asked whether Lopez works out to keep her undeniably fit figure.

"She works out," Affleck replied. "I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?"

"There's no taking away the work ethic," he continued. "The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck Claims Jennifer Lopez ‘Eats Whatever She Wants’ and Still Looks That Good! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jennifer Lopez on Her 20-Year Love Journey With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is a Glamorous Goddess at the 2023 Met Gala

Why Ben Affleck Calls Wife Jennifer Lopez 'Superhuman'

Related Gallery