Jennifer Lopez had a special moment with two important ladies in her life.

Over the weekend, the 53-year-old entertainer shared a sweet video of her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and her husband, Ben Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, hanging out together.

"Watching #TheMother with my beautiful mothers!!! @Delola watch party 🍷 @netflix #DelolaLife #MotherIsAlwaysRight," J.Lo captioned the video of her mother and mother-in-law sitting on the couch watching her Netflix movie, The Mother.

In the clip, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing " singer pans the camera to show both Guadalupe and Christopher Anne chilling on the couch. While filming, the ladies each inform her that she is in the way while they're trying to watch the movie.

Before the video ends, Lopez turns the camera to Affleck's mother, who chimes in while the film plays.

A source tells ET, "Jen and Ben watched Jen’s movie, The Mother, on Friday with her mother and Ben’s mother."

On Mother's Day, Lopez took to her Instagram Story to share a fan-edit full of clips of Lupe talking about her daughter's success.

On Sunday, Lopez and Affleck were spotted celebrating the holiday with their mothers. In pics obtained by TMZ, the A-list couple was see out in Los Angeles. Also in attendance was Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's 14-year-old daughter, Seraphina.

Last week, Lopez spoke to ET during the premiere of The Mother, where she opened up about Lupe's recent comments on the Today show, about her prayers for her daughter to get back with Affleck.

"It's so funny, she never said that to me," Lopez told ET, laughing. "We never spoke about it."

She added, "She really loved him when we were together before, so maybe deep down, I don't know."

Affleck, 50, and Lopez rekindled their romance after two decades in 2021. In 2022, the couple tied the knot twice.

The Mother was released May 12 on Netflix, and was the streaming service's No. 1 film in 83 countries over Mother’s Day weekend.

