Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are so real. The engaged couple hit the mic for some karaoke fun, entertaining partygoers with a cute rendition of Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule's 2001 hit, "I'm Real."

In a video posted to Instagram, Hudgens takes center stage in a casual group setting -- inside a garage, in fact -- for the impromptu performance. She rocks a subtle bridal ensemble, wearing a full-length white dress with a long black-and-white coat. She finishes off the look with black boots, bold statement earrings and her hair slicked up into a top knot.

"Because im obsessed w me fiancé and WE’RE REAL," Hudgens captioned the clip.

And as many fans will recall, Hudgens has a connection to Lopez. She portrayed her daughter in the 2018 movie, Second Act.

In February, after being spotted with a new sparkler on that finger, Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, took to Instagram to confirm their newly-engaged relationship status.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," Hudgens captioned a series of pictures of her and Tucker posing and showing off her ring.

In April, Hudgens opened up to ET about how the power of manifestation led to her current relationship.

"I definitely was like, 'These are the things I'm looking for,' and he showed up," Hudgens shared.

ET spoke with the actress at the premiere of her new Tubi documentary, Dead Hot, which takes a look at witchcraft and all things spiritual.

"As long as you're really specific, might not always come when you expect it or want it, but it's always gonna come back in some way," she said of using manifestation in all areas of her life.

But as for wedding planning -- while it's been "so exciting," it's also been challenging.

"You know, it's a lot more than I expected it to be," she quipped. "I'm still at the very beginning, the very basics. I'm still searching."

She continued, "I'm getting married, that's all that matters."

Back in 2021, Hudgens opened up to ET about the unconventional way she met her future husband.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens said. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

