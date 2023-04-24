Sarah Hyland is on top of everything. The actress is opening up about how quickly she jumped into planning mode when she found out her bestie Vanessa Hudgens had gotten engaged.

Hyland walked the carpet at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala over the weekend, and she stopped to talk with ET's Denny Directo about her role as a bridesmaid, and how she's helping Hudgens plan for her forthcoming wedding to her MLB star fiancé, Cole Tucker.

"She didn't even have to hit me up. I just went over [to her place], I legitimately brought books over," Hyland shared, when asked if she's been helping Hudgens prepare.

"When she came back from Paris, I surprised her at her house... we surprised her with champagne and balloons, and I brought over all of my wedding books," said Hyland -- who got married to Wells Adams in August 2022. "They were old, [they were] of my wedding magazines that I still had, you know, for 2019, when I got engaged."

Hyland explained that she and Hudgens are "both very witchy" so one of the things she brought over was a "wedding bridal book for like your zodiac sign."

"We're both Sagittarius, so I already had the stuff highlighted for us," she exclaimed.

As for whether or not Hyland will be making it to Hudgens' bachelorette party, the actress explained, "I know she moved heaven and earth to be able to make it to my bachelorette, so I will be doing the same for whenever she has hers."

Hyland also had some general, sensible advice for people planning their own weddings: "Watch those dollar signs! They rack up real fast."

Hudgens confirmed her engagement in February, in an Instagram post showing the happy couple near the Eiffel Tower -- where Tucker popped the question.

The engagement comes nearly two years after they were first spotted together in November 2020, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens told ET in an April 2021 interview. "Zoom, you've got to love it." "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

