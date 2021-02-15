Vanessa Hudgens Goes Instagram Official With MLB Player Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is making it Instagram official with 24-year-old MLB player Cole Tucker.

The 31-year-old Princess Switch: Switched Again star solidified her relationship status with a kiss, posting a photo of her and Tucker smooching on Valentine's Day writing, "It's you, it's me, it's us." The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop also took steps to define their relationship yesterday, posting a cozy picture of himself and Hudgens captioned, "Happy V day."

Rumors have been swirling about these two for months after they were spotted together following a dinner date back in November. The romance rumors came just 10 months after Hudgens' split with longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler.

Hudgens spoke to ET that same month, where she opened up about being ready to get back in the dating game.

"Your girl's open," she quipped to ET of dating. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. ... Like, I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not -- if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

It looks like she's found that guy who shares the same fundamentals and things she's looking for in life, and we love to see it.

Prior to her eight-year relationship with Butler, Hudgens dated her High School Musical co-star, Zac Efron, from 2005 to late 2010.

