Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have called it quits.

According to multiple reports, the 31-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor -- who started dating in September 2011 -- have split. Us Weekly, who was first to report the news, reports that Hudgens has been telling close friends about their breakup. Meanwhile, Peoplereports that a source confirmed their breakup.

ET has reached out to both Hudgens' and Butler's reps for comment.

Fans have noticed that the two have been absent from one another's social media accounts in recent months and over the holidays. The most recent photo Hudgens shared with Butler was on Halloween, and they were still very much together.

"🔮🎃Happy Halloween from my family to yours🎃🔮," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the last photo Butler shared of Hudgens on his Instagram was of the two of them at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere this past July. Earlier that month, Hudgens publicly congratulated him on landing the coveted role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic.

""I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F**KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN," Hudgens Instagrammed. "I CANT WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"

Hudgens has spoken with ET multiple times over the years about her and Butler's support for one another's careers. ET chatted with her in August 2018 at the premiere of her film, Dog Days, where she gushed about Butler's high-profile projects.

"I am so stoked for him right now, and the fact that he just did Broadway for the first time [The Iceman Cometh], just did a film with Jim Jarmusch," Hudgens raved, referring to the star-studded horror comedy, The Dead Don't Die. "I'm like, I can't! I'm so proud!"

"We'll always have each other's backs, so it's nice," she added.

At the premiere of her film, Second Act, in December of that year, she said of Butler, "I think it's so important to have a person who is your rock."

Hudgens has also said that she didn't feel pressure to marry Butler.

"No, because if I felt pressure in a relationship, we wouldn't have been together for almost seven years," Hudgens told ET in March 2018. "Each couple has their own journey."

However, she did later share that she definitely wanted marriage and kids -- though not in the immediate future.

"I want to get married, travel, then have kids -- probably in my late 30s," she told Women's Health in November 2018. "Everyone's clock is different."

"We both respect, trust, and admire each other," she continued about what made their relationship work. "It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses."

