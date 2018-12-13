Vanessa Hudgens Calls Boyfriend Austin Butler Her 'Rock' (Exclusive)

Vanessa Hudgens isn't shy about her love for boyfriend Austin Butler!

ET caught up with the 29-year-old actress at the premiere of her latest flick, Second Act, in New York City on Wednesday and she gushed about her "honey" Butler, whom she's been with for seven years.

"I mean, my date nights usually don't consist of as many cameras and more clothes. Not freezing normally," Hudgens -- who wore a Marc Jacobs ruffled peach mini-dress to the event -- said. "He's a wonderful supporter, though. I'm happy to have him here."

Hudgens went on to reveal that 27-year-old Butler's support of her career means "everything." "I think it's so important to have a person who is your rock," she said.

With hard work and the sweet support of her beau, Hudgens' career is better than ever with her latest starring role in Second Act. In the film, Hudgens acts alongside Jennifer Lopez, whose character lands a job after lying on her resume. The plot of the film wasn't too far off from some of Hudgens' real-life experiences.

"I feel like everyone's done it, at least once or twice ... it was a long time ago, I think I was 14 years old, I was testing for my first, big studio film and the director asked if I could do a swan dive. I didn't even know how to swim, but I was like, 'Oh! Of course,'" Hudgens confessed. "And I got the job, and got myself in swimming lessons immediately and wound up lucking out because I didn't have to do the swan dive. A stunt double did it. But I did not drown, so it's a winning situation."

As for working with J.Lo, Hudgens only had lovely things to say.

"So many magical moments," she said. "I feel so lucky to work with Jen, because she was just one of those people I got working with and felt like I've known her my whole life, which does not always happen."

