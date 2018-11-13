Vanessa Hudgens is perfectly content when it comes to her longtime relationship with boyfriend Austin Butler.

The actress shows off her fit physique on the December cover of Women's Health, in which she discusses her upcoming milestone 30th birthday on Dec. 14. Hudgens says she's in no rush to get married and have kids with Butler, whom she's been dating since 2011.

“I want to get married, travel, then have kids -- probably in my late 30s,” she says.

As for the latest trend of quick celebrity engagements, she notes, "Everyone’s clock is different."

Hudgens says that the former Switched at Birth star inspires her more than anyone.

“We both respect, trust, and admire each other," she shares about what makes their relationship work. "It’s so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.”

As for currently being in incredible shape, Hudgens credits it to intermittent fasting, following a pescatarian diet and working out at least six days a week. She also admits she has been conscious about her weight since she turned 18, when she went on the High School Musical tour.

“We were getting ready to go on the second leg of our tour, and it had been only two or three months, but the costume would not fit over my butt,” she recalls. “So I had to pull it on over my head, and then it wouldn’t zip up all the way, and I was like, ‛What do you mean I can’t eat Hot Cheetos and rice and beef jerky every day?’ So I had to start making changes at an early age.”

“When I do a scene that requires me to not have a lot of clothes on, I definitely get very strict with myself and cut sugar and carbs," she adds.

Dennis Leupold

These days, despite body insecurities, Hudgens has found a way to power through.

“Because I’m very petite, I’ve always felt that women who are taller are smarter and more powerful,” she admits. “I would feel less than because of my size. I see how women who are 5′9″ walk into a room, and I am so attracted to the space they take up. But then I started to realize that you can take up space without height -- with your achievements, points of view, and opinions. Now that I’ve realized I can work through it, I’m like, ‘How do I make myself feel more confident?’”

“If I ever get to the point that I’m not happy with my body, I’ll do something about it,” she also notes. “You will always have the power to do something. Sometimes it will take a little longer than you would like, and sometimes it may be a little more extreme. But if you honestly have a goal, you can do it. You just need to figure out the right way to get there.”

Dennis Leupold

ET spoke to Hudgens in August, when she talked about her and Butler always "having each other's backs." Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Hudgens Says She Would Shave Her Head -- Here's Why! (Exclusive)

Vanessa Hudgens Gets the Royal Treatment in 'The Princess Switch' -- See the Pic!

Vanessa Hudgens Recalls ‘Kind of Crazy’ Meeting With Michael Jackson (Exclusive)

Related Gallery