Vanessa Hudgens is looking pretty regal in her new Netflix film.

The 29-year-old actress stars in the streaming service's upcoming movie, The Princess Switch, and she definitely looks the part. Netflix released the first photo from the film on Wednesday, showing Hudgens proudly posing in a stunning red gown, matching gloves and a sparkly tiara.

A description for the film, which starts streaming on Nov. 16, says, "One week before Christmas, Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy, a “commoner” from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa's helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiance, the dashing Prince."

The Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham also stars in an upcoming Netflix holiday movie, The Holiday Calendar, streaming Nov. 2, and A Christmas Prince 2: Royal Wedding is available to stream starting Nov. 30.

While Hudgens' Netflix film shows her falling in love onscreen, in real life, she's been happily dating Austin Butler since 2011. While speaking with ET in September, the actress opened up about how they've been able to make it work amid their busy careers.

“I mean, that’s part of the relationship. It’s a give and take,” she explained. “I feel so special to have him in my life. And so lucky to have him by my side and he feels the same way… He’s such a beautiful human being inside and especially outside!”

