Vanessa Hudgens is totally willing to shave her head -- however, she would need a darn good reason!

ET's Deidre Behar caught up with the 29-year-old actress after the So You Think You Can Dance semifinals on Monday, where she gushed about her boyfriend Austin Butler’s latest gig, which involved changing up his boyish good looks. That’s when her possibly bidding farewell to her head of hair came up.



“I love it!” she commented on Butler's now-brunette hair for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is currently filming. "I kind of feel like it kind of takes away his innocence a little bit. Makes him a little more mysterious. But I’m like, ‘For Quentin Tarantino, baby, do anything'… I’ll dye my hair. I’ll shave my head. For Quentin? Hell yeah!”



Besides Butler, the Oscar-winning director has also cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Lena Dunham, Lorenza Izzo and Uma Thurman’s daughter, Maya Hawke, in the historical drama. Australian actor Damon Herriman has also been tapped to portray the notorious cult leader Charles Manson.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where onetime TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

Hudgens also discussed how she and her 27-year-old boyfriend support each other as they each pursue their separate careers.

“I mean, that’s part of the relationship. It’s a give and take,” she explained. “I feel so special to have him in my life. And so lucky to have him by my side and he feels the same way… He’s such a beautiful human being inside and especially outside!”

During ET’s chat with Hudgens, the thespian also spoke about relating to this season's dancers while judging them.

"I feel really good about it. I'm so proud of all of the top four," she said when asked about the penultimate episode. "They've grown immensely and to be a part of their journey is such a special thing. I'm just so proud of them. Any of them can win and I'll be so happy."

"Last week the pressure was really, really on and nerves were high because two people were getting eliminated," she continued. "But I think that there was a lot of ease in the fact that no one was going home tonight and they could just give it their all."

So You Think You Can Dance's season 15 finale airs on Monday, Sept. 10 on Fox.



