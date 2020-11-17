Vanessa Hudgens knows what she wants in her next relationship. ET spoke with the 31-year-old actress about her new film, The Princess Switch: Switched Again -- the highly anticipated Netflix sequel to 2018's extremely popular The Princess Switch -- and she addressed dating again following her split from Austin Butler in January after more than eight years together.

Hudgens is no stranger to the spotlight, shooting to fame when she was just 16 years old thanks to 2006's High School Musical. However, Hudgens tells ET's Katie Krause that her next partner doesn't necessarily have to be in show business.

"Your girl's open," she says with a laugh. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. ... Like, I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not -- if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

But Hudgens says she definitely has not been dating amid the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to keep everyone around her safe while working.

"I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it's taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions," she notes. "And at times it feels extravagant, but it's what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which is out on Nov. 19 on Netflix. The sequel, set two years after The Princess Switch, sees Duchess Margaret (Hudgens) unexpectedly inheriting the throne to the fictional Montenaro and hitting a rough patch with Kevin (Nick Sagar), leaving her look-alike, Stacy (Hudgens) -- who's happily married to Prince Edward (Sam Palladio) -- to save the day. A new look-alike, Margaret's party girl cousin, Fiona (again played by Hudgens in a blonde wig), is also introduced.

Hudgens says she would definitely let her loved ones play matchmaker for her, much like Stacy does for Margaret and Kevin.

"I mean, 100 percent, my friends are my family, they care about me so much and I think that's what it boils down to for Stacy and Margaret, you know?" she says. "Like, she sees her best friend, who is taking on the throne, she's about to become queen and she knows how beautiful the relationship that she had with Kevin was. And you know, like, relationships are hard, they’re complicated, but in the case of Margaret and Kevin, Stacy wants them to give it another try. So, like I would totally let my friends be like, 'Hey, you should go for this,' and set me up if anything. Friends, where you at?"

Hudgens says a Princess Switch part three is "already happening."

"Nothing has been filmed yet," she shares. "But you know, we gotta keep the Christmas spirit alive."

"You know, you'll have to wait and see," she continues about a third film. "I'm very excited about it though, because I will get to play a lot."

One thing she can guarantee is she will definitely not be playing four different characters.

"I'm just gonna crush that rumor now, that is not happening, no one get their hopes up for that," she says. "Three is my limit. It is all that my mental capacity can handle."

