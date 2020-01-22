One week after news broke that Vanessa Hudgens and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler called it quits, the Bad Boys for Life actress is sparking romance rumors with NBA pro Kyle Kuzma.

Hudgens was spotted out to dinner with the Los Angeles Lakers star on Tuesday, but ET has exclusively learned that the two are not dating.

"They had dinner as friends," a source tells ET. "There is nothing romantic going on."

ET’s source says Hudgens and Kuzma recently met at a Lakers game.

In photos first published by TMZ, the 31-year-old actress and 24-year-old athlete appear to be enjoying a candlelit dinner at Lilia, a trendy Italian bistro in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair sat at a small table for two and appeared to enjoy a bottle of wine with their meal. The meal came following some social media activity where some fans were already speculating if Hudgens and Kuzma were flirting with one another.

On Saturday, following the Lakers' win over the Houston Rockets, Kuzma posted a photo of himself on the court, which he captioned, "Yeaaaa we like thattttt😎." In response, Hudgens commented, "Ya we doooo🙌🏼."

Last week, Hudgens also cheered on the Lakers when they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and shared a few clips from her court side seats. In the caption, she called out Kuzma -- as well as a few of his teammates -- writing, "Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros🍾🏆😍"

ET has reached out to Hudgens and Kuzma's reps for comment.

News first broke on Jan. 14 that Hudgens and Butler -- who began dating in September 2011 -- had broken up. The same day, Hudgens walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new action movie, Bad Boys For Life, noticeably solo.

Fans noticed that the two have been absent from one another's social media accounts in recent months and over the holidays. The most recent photo Hudgens shared with Butler was on Halloween, and they were still very much together. The last time they attended an event together was the Unicef Summer Gala in August 2019.

Check out the video below for more on their split.

