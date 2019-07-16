Kendall Jenner is getting real about her love life!

On Tuesday morning, the 23-year-old model responded to a tweet that alleged she'd dated five NBA athletes. "Starting five of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated," the meme reads above photos of D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and Blake Griffin.

"2 out of 5 accurate, thanks," Jenner wrote in response to the meme.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

Which two of the five men Jenner was referring to isn't immediately obvious, as Jenner is notoriously private about her love life.

"I don’t want to let the world have their opinion on something and let them fully into something if I don’t even know what’s gonna end up happening in the next couple months, because it’s something I’m going to have to explain," Jenner said on Apple Music’s ZAZA WORLD RADIO earlier this year. "The amount of times I see people together for a couple months and they’re together so hard core and they show it and they flex it everywhere and a couple months later they break up or something happens. They have to explain themselves to everyone. I don’t want to do all of that unless I’m completely certain in a relationship or it’s been a while."

"I’m in relationships for myself, for me and that other person, not for anybody else, so I don’t find the need to be flexing it like that,” she added.

Back in 2015, Jenner was linked to Russell, who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors, but sources told TMZ that the pair was not dating. "Kendall is not into him," the source claimed to the outlet. "They're friends, but that's about it," another source added.

The next speculation about Jenner's love life came in 2016 about Clarkson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom she was rumored to be dating for several months. In a funny video posted to Snapchat at the time, Clarkson leapt over Jenner's head as she stood tall at her 5-foot-10 height.

Rumors surrounding a relationship with Griffin, a Detroit Pistons player, began in 2017. At the time, a source told ET that the pair was in the early stages of dating and Jenner was "actually happy" with the romance.

"She is very much his type, physically. It's surprising that Kendall is being so public about this," the source said at the time. "She's usually extremely private about who she's dating, but she seems really into Blake and she's actually happy, so it's making her relax a bit."

"I highly doubt this is something that will last; it's just a fun fling. It's not like Kendall is going to step into a stepmother role," the source added, referencing Griffin's two children. "That's definitely not what she's looking for."

In May 2019, a source told ET that Jenner had split from Simmons, her latest NBA beau. News of the breakup came after, in a rare move for the reality star, Jenner confirmed her relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers player on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Kendall and Ben are not together, but the two are on good terms," the source said. "Both Kendall and Ben are extremely busy, and for now the relationship doesn't work for them. Kendall and Ben have taken breaks in the past and have gotten back together."

"They are really good at knowing when the relationship works for them and when it doesn't," the source continued. "Kendall is looking forward to a busy summer of working, but also spending time with her friends."

As of late, Jenner has been linked to Kuzma, but a source recently told ET that "the two were hanging out over the holiday as friends."

"They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them," the source said of the Los Angeles Lakers player.

"Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben," the source added of Simmons.

Watch the video below for more on Jenner.

