Kendall Jenner is spending time with her friends amid her breakup.

An eyewitness tells ET that Jenner, 23, enjoyed a girls' night out in Cannes in the days surrounding her breakup from NBA star Ben Simmons.

"Kendall was with a group of other models at Mamo in Antibes," the eyewitness says of the hot spot known for its celebrity clientele. "It wasn’t a party night, the vibe was more chill and catching up."

According to the eyewitness, Jenner seemed happy to be with her friends.

"She was keeping a somewhat low profile, she wasn’t there to mingle. It seemed she just wanted to be surrounded by a few close friends," the eyewitness said.

Following Jenner's split from Simmons, a source told ET that they "are not together, but the two are on good terms."

"Both Kendall and Ben are extremely busy, and for now the relationship doesn't work for them," the source said. "Kendall and Ben have taken breaks in the past and have gotten back together."

"They are really good at knowing when the relationship works for them and when it doesn't," the source added. "Kendall is looking forward to a busy summer of working, but also spending time with her friends."

