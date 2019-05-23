Kendall Jenner packed a punch in pink in Cannes, France, on Thursday.

The supermodel was breathtaking in a hot pink strapless, voluminous, tiered tulle gown for the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The dramatic gown featured a high-low hem with a long train, which she detached to reveal a mini version of the dress.

Jenner's dress is part of couture designer Giambattista Valli's limited-edition collection with H&M. The mini version, along with eight other looks, will be available to shop on H&M's website and in select stores on May 25 as a pre-drop. The full collection will launch on Nov. 7. The capsule will also include ready-to-wear, accessories and menswear.

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR

Although Jenner's dress is priced at $399, it's a complete steal compared to Valli's haute couture pieces, which can cost up to six figures.

The 23-year-old KUWTK star was joined at the A-list soiree by momager Kris, who rocked a satin ivory pantsuit.

Gisela Schober/amfAR/Getty Images

See all the best-dressed celebs from Cannes Film Festival:

Related Gallery

For more on Jenner, see below:

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons No Longer Dating

Kendall Jenner Talks Marriage and Her Private Relationship With Ben Simmons

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Share a Sweet Moment Inside the 2019 Met Gala