Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons No Longer Dating

Kendall Jenner is single again, a source tells ET.

The 23-year-old model has been linked to NBA star Ben Simmons since last May, but a source tells ET they are no longer a couple. However, that doesn't mean their relationship is over for good.

"Kendall and Ben are not together, but the two are on good terms," the source says. "Both Kendall and Ben are extremely busy, and for now the relationship doesn't work for them. Kendall and Ben have taken breaks in the past and have gotten back together."

"They are really good at knowing when the relationship works for them and when it doesn't," the source continues. "Kendall is looking forward to a busy summer of working, but also spending time with her friends."

In February, the notoriously private Jenner confirmed that she'd been dating 22-year-old Simmons "for a bit now" during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Prior to her admission, the two weren't exactly keeping their relationship a secret -- they've left flirty Instagram comments on each other's posts, and Jenner frequently attended the Philadelphia 76ers point guard's NBA games.

But they've been rumored to have split before -- last September, rumors swirled that Jenner and Simmons broke up as she spent time with model Anwar Hadid.

In an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this month, Jenner explained why she rarely opens up about her dating life.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she said. "Like, once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."

"I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain, and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]," she added.

