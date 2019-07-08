While romance rumors are swirling around Kendall Jenner and Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, it seems that their relationship might just be platonic.

The pair were reportedly spotted hanging out together, spending the afternoon of their Fourth of July holiday on a yacht, before Jenner headed out to a celebratory bash in Malibu, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

However, a source tells ET, "The two were hanging out over the holiday as friends."

"They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben," the source adds, referring to Jenner's ex-boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons.

Additionally, a second source close to Kuzma, who turns 24 later this month, says the two are not dating. "It's nothing," says the source.

The 23-year-old reality star ended her relationship with Simmons, 22, back in May, nearly a year after they were first romantically linked.

She also reportedly had an awkward run-in with Simmons at the Red, White & Bootsy bash she attended at Nobu in Malibu following her day out on a yacht with Kuzma, according to E! News.

Shortly before news of her split from Simmons first broke, Jenner sat down for an interview with Vogue Australia, where she opened up about how she values keeping her private life to herself, despite her role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships," she explained. "And I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she added. "Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair… I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]."

